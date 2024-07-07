The famous producer Oscar winner passes away at just 63 years old. One of the most famous names in the Hollywood circus is certainly remembered for his collaboration with director James Cameron in films such as Titanic And Avatar. Cinema thus loses a great personality.

The news was announced by Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, in a press release, followed by a message on social media from his sister, Tina. As reported by the BBC, Jon Landauhad been struggling with a very insidious disease for some time. Landau, in fact, had fought against cancer for over a year.

Landau’s death, which occurred last Friday but was only officially announced yesterday evening, has left a huge void in the world of cinema. Landau has had an extraordinary career as a producer of top-notch, internationally recognized hits. Consider two names like Titanic And Avataras well as the great American director James Cameron.

The producer was central to the Lightstorm EntertainmentCameron’s production company. As we anticipated, the producer has received numerous awards, including the Oscar for best film in 1998 for Titanic.

There Landau’s sister confirmed the news on Twitter, expressing her grief and pride in her brother’s extraordinary life: “The best brother a girl could ask for, my brother Jon, has passed away. My heart is broken, but also filled with pride and gratitude for his extraordinary life, for the love and gifts he gave to me and everyone who knew him and his films.”

The best brother a girl could ever dream of – my brother Jon – has passed away. My heart is broken but also bursting with pride & gratitude for his most extraordinary life, and the love and gifts he gave me – and everyone who knew him or his films. https://t.co/ikRNzJlhFG Street @thr — Tina Landau (@TinaLandau) July 6, 2024

Even the famous director, James Cameronwanted to underline Landau’s passion for cinema and his very high regard for the work and the cinematographic product. For him, in fact, as is not always obvious, films were a great art and a very high way of communicating. “Jon Landau believed in the dream of cinema, he believed that film was the highest form of human art and that to make films you must first be human yourself. He will be remembered for his immense generosity of spirit as much as for the films themselves”.