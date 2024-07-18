The world of entertainment and cinema mourns the actor Hassani Shapi. The actor, known for his roles in films such as Il Clandestino and Lezioni di cioccolato, has died at the age of 51. His colleague Edoardo Leo announced his passing.

The beloved actor

Here is his message.

Hassani Shapi Passes Away at 51: Farewell to Beloved Actor

The famous Kenyan actor passed away a few hours ago, at the age of 51. Hassani Shapi. The man was also very famous because, over the years, he took part in several successful films and TV series. Among his most important works we remember The Clandestine, Chocolate Lessons and Just Married.

Hassani Shapi

We are talking about a very friendly and nice man, the person who could bring a smile to the set, making the shooting less hard. From what we know the man died in his hometown, where he was currently spending time with his family and dearest friends.

We don’t know much about him, except that he spent his childhood between United States and Great Britain. He then landed in Italy, where he dedicated himself to the world of cinema and television. Many will remember him fondly, even though his passing was unexpected.

The memory of Edoardo Leo

Among the many people to have had a thought for the nice actor now disappeared, also the Italian interpreter and director Edward Leo. The two worked together on the set of The Clandestine, which is why they were on excellent terms. Edward Leo and Hassani Shapi I don’t know where to start, but there’s no point in beating around the bush. I can’t believe it. Hassani Shapi has passed away, the news of his death arrived from Kenya many days late. The news shocked me and I can’t believe it. I spent months and months with him, a lovely man, kind, discreet and with an infectious smile. Goodbye Has. Goodbye Partner. Wherever you are, thank you.

A very heartfelt and touching message that revealed the great affection that Edoardo felt for her. Unfortunately, life is truly unpredictable, which is why we must fully appreciate every moment that is granted to us. Ciao Hassani.