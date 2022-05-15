A serious mourning is what struck the well-known choreographer and dancer Samuel Peron. Unfortunately, her mother Gianna Costenaro died suddenly, but the causes that led to her heartbreaking death have not yet been disclosed. The boy is currently locked in to her pain.

CREDIT: RAI1

It was the host of the program who informed everyone of the loss Today is another day, Stefania Bortone. At the end of the broadcast, with a touching message, she wanted to show affection and closeness to the woman’s family members.

Samuel Peron is a very well known face in Raiespecially for its participation in the program Dancing with the Stars. It is a presence constant and fundamental.

On Friday 13 May, Stefania Bortone at the end of program, with some moving words he decided to talk to everyone about the loss suffered by the dancer. The woman said:

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

I want to conclude by saying goodbye with affection and a very strong hug to Samuel Peron. Mom hasn’t been well in the last few weeks and sadly she passed away yesterday. I tell Mom Gianna something. She must have been a truly formidable woman to have raised such a decent, bright, polite and kind man like Samuel. A hug to him and to all his family. I’m with you.

Samuel Peron’s interview and his words for his mother

The well-known dancer and choreographer some time ago spoke about his in an interview love for dance, how his parents pushed him to follow hers passion and the bond he had with his mother. Samuel Peron recounted:

My parents loved dancing and I was very shy and to overcome my shyness they enrolled me in dance school.

CREDIT: RAI1