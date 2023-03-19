Grave mourning for Pio D’Antini, of the two Pio and Amedeo, unfortunately the father died due to an illness

A serious and heartbreaking mourning is what struck the comedian Pio D’Antini, by the duo Pio and Amedeo,. Unfortunately, the father lost his life due to a serious illness that left him no way out. To remember him and also to talk about his teachings, the son wrote a long post on social media.

Since the news has been widespread there are so many people who wanted to comment on the messagewith words of affection and closeness for man.

The actor in the day of Saturday 18 March he found himself dealing with a really important mourning. Unfortunately just like he wrote in the message, he lost a pillar for his life:

Bye dad… Bye My Love… You have stopped suffering and maybe that was what you really wanted. On this sad day for us, I just want to say thank you.

Thank you because you brought me into the world, thank you because every time you gave me advice every day with infinite wisdom, thank you because you taught me loyalty, you were a great man, a man from another time.

The memory of Pio D’Antini with his dad

The comedian to say forever Goodbye to his dad, he chose to post a photo with him and his brother. She was also keen to point out to everyone the similarity between him and the lord. In fact, at the end of the post he wrote:

They say I’m the one who most resembles you… I’m proud of it Pa! From today we all will have an angel who will protect us from above. Have a good trip Pa… Me, for my part, every time I look at the sky, I will find a star, the most beautiful, the most radiant and I will try to photograph it ‘at its best’ as you like it.

And that’s where I’ll find you. I love you my life, so you told me stripping yourself naked on Christmas day, I love you my life, have a safe journey and always show me the right path.

Obviously many characters from the show and nothave chosen to comment on this post with words of affection and closeness, given the serious mourning suffered.