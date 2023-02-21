Grave mourning for Sergio Mattarellahis personal doctor passed away during the night Francis Pitrolo. The news was given by the Quirinale and due to his grave mourning, the President of the Republic canceled all commitments.

Francis Pitrolo he was 71 years old and suddenly disappeared in the night between Sunday and Monday while resting in his residence at the Quirinale. He has been Mattarella’s personal doctor since his first day as president and obviously it was him. he was also reappointed for a second term.

Also united by a great friendship, Francesco also followed Mattarella on his visits abroad. Given the grave mourning, the Quirinale has canceled all the day’s commitments.

Yesterday Mattarella should have attended Rome to the National Day of health and social-health personnel, a particularly important commitment due to the memory of the victims of the Covid pandemic. Furthermore, he was absent from the presentation of the report by the Italiadecide association.

Francesco Pitrolo leaves his wife Yvonne and daughter Flora. With Mattarella he also shared Sicilian origins. After a few specialization courses followed in the United States, Pitrolo returned to Palermo where he became director of the cardiology unit of the Cervello hospital. In November 2021, Mattarella himself had awarded him with the knighthood of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

“I can’t help but thank my colleagues in the department, professionally good, passionate and very cohesive, who have allowed me, despite the very difficult moment that saw us on the front line, to carry out my activity at the Presidency of the Republic. I couldn’t have done it without them” – he said when he received the award 2 years ago.

In short, a serious loss for the President of the Republic also because everything happened suddenly. This greatly disturbed Sergio Mattarella who preferred to close himself in pain by canceling every public event even to be close to the doctor’s family.