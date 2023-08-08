Grave mourning for Sandra Bullock, her partner Bryan Randall has died

Mourning for the American actress Sandra Bullock: her partner Bryan Randall, in fact, died at the age of 57.

The former model turned photographer was ill with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis as revealed in a statement released by the family: “Bryan has chosen to keep his journey with ALS confidential and the people who took care of him did their best to honor your request.”

The two met in 2015 when Randall worked as a photographer for the actress’s son’s birthday. The two had no natural children. Sandra Bullock, in fact, has adopted a couple of children, Louis, 13, and Laila, 11, while Bryan Randall had a daughter Skylar, born from a previous marriage.

“I have found the love of my life, we have two beautiful children, actually three children, including hers, and this is the most beautiful thing ever,” said the actress in 2021.

Furthermore, the interpreter had recently revealed that she wanted to take a break, probably just to be close to her partner: “I’m so exhausted, so tired and I’m no longer able to make wise decisions”.