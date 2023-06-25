Rocío Munoz Morales had always told of her dad’s hard struggle and how she was worried: “Forever in my heart”

Grave mourning for Rocío Munoz Morales. The father of the actress passed away forever following a long illness, which he had been battling for some time.

Several times Rocío Munoz Morales had shared updates on his father’s health conditions with his many fans, Manuel Munoz Morales.

It was the actress herself who spread the sad news on social media, through a touching post. She posted a photo of her hand shaking that of the most important man in her life and accompanied it with these words:

Always in my heart dad. Descansa En Paz. 🤍 Forever in my heart dad. Rest in peace. 🤍

He was not only her dad and the most important man in her life, but he was also the one who first believed in her, her number one fan.

Over the past month, the actress had confided to her many followers about her mood, because his parent was fighting for his life. She had done so through a post on social media:

Dad, you have been staying for a month, indeed we are because you are not alone, fighting for life, fighting with all your strength and ours. And I can only tell you, with immense sadness and pain in my heart, that you are a champion, a warrior, a fighter… I love you.

Under Rocío Munoz Morales’ post, numerous comments immediately arrived from colleagues in the entertainment world and from all those who follow and support her every day. All left for the actress messages of condolence and supportmaking them feel their closeness.

The actress has been romantically linked since 2011 with Raul Bova. From their union two daughters were born: Luna arrived in 2015 and Alma in 2018.

He has shared his love for Raoul Bova many times, underlining that he has never made a more right choice for the father of his daughters. A father always ready to love and protect them.