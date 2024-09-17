A great mourning has struck the host of Reazione a Catena, Pino Insegno. A few hours ago, the father of the successful television presenter and voice actor passed away. Armando Insegno passed away at 92 years old.

Pine I teach

Here is the date of the funeral.

Pino Insegno Hit by a Great Mourning: His Father Armando Has Died

The news of a has just arrived mourning which hit one of the very closely conductors most renowned and well-known of the Rai and Mediaset panorama. Usually we are used to seeing this person in a cheerful and carefree way, as over the years he has been able to give us so much entertainment and many laughs.

Pine I teach

We are referring to the TV host and voice actor Pine I teachin this particular period of the year busy with the conduct of Chain reaction on Rai Uno. Unfortunately the man was hit by one of the mourning saddest that can be experienced in life and that will surely leave a mark forever.

In fact, it was the one who died father of the presenter, Armando I teachto whom the presenter was very attached. From what we know Armando died at 92 years old and the news was reported by Adnkronos.

The date of the funeral

We don’t know the causes of death of Pino Insegno’s father, but most likely given his age the man will have met a natural death. Armando Insegno therefore leaves a great void in his son, in his family and in all those who loved him over the years.

Pine I teach

As for the funeralsthese will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday 18 September 2024, around 11 am. All in the Parish Church of Regina Pacisknown for being a great point of reference in the Roman neighborhood of Monteverde. We therefore join in the grief of Pino Insegno and his loved ones and place our most heartfelt condolences condolences to the family.