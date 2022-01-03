Laura Torrisi says goodbye to her grandmother, here is the moving post on her Instagram profile

Over the last few hours, one has come news from Laura Torrisi that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous Sicilian actress had to say goodbye to his grandmother who passed away. To announce it was herself through her Instagram profile. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Mourning for Laura Torrisi. Over the last few hours, a dear relative of the actress has passed away. It is his Grandmother, its “last root”. To announce the death the latter was herself through a post published on her Instagram profile.

It’s been about 30 days since Laura Torrisi saw her grandmother for the last time. Because of pandemic since Covid-19, the actress has not been able to stand by her during her last years days of life. She herself stated sui social:

The Sicilian actress has decided to give the last greeting to his grandmother through a photo posted on her Instagram profile which she portrays herself from girl while shaking hands with both grandparents:

If I had known that a month ago would have been the last time I would have seen you, I would have held you tighter. More than the agony, it hurt me to know you were alone in the moment of death. I firmly believe that until the last moment, our loved ones can hear us.

According to statements of the actress, it seems that the thing that currently causes her the most suffering both the thought of his dead grandmother in loneliness:

I find it really unfair that due to Covid provisions, (it did not have Covid) close family members such as children for example, cannot stay close to their loved ones to accompany them on their last trip. Nobody deserves to die alone. Nobody

