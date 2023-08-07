Grave mourning for Benedetta Rossi, Aunt Giulietta died

Grave mourning for Benedetta Rossi, who announced the death of her adored aunt Giulietta on social media, whom her followers had come to know through the stories of the influencer.

Benedetta Rossi, in fact, wrote about her profile Instagram: “Aunt Juliet has left us. I didn’t have time to say goodbye, as I would have liked, and I feel terribly guilty about it. I was returning home from Milan where I’m recording the new TV program and I hadn’t been there for almost two weeks”.

“She was waiting for me and was curious to know the latest news because she was proud of me…but I couldn’t tell her in person. After grandma, another pillar of my life passed away. I would like to write many things but today I can’t. The only thought that reassures me is to imagine that now she and her grandmother are together again to keep each other company” concluded the food blogger.

Last December, in fact, Benedetta Rossi’s grandmother had disappeared at the age of 99. On that occasion, the influencer had always written on social media: “On this sad day the only thing I can do is be silent in pain, with my family and with my Aunt Juliet who lost her friend,” sister’ and lifelong companion”.