Not only Ambra Orfei is in mourningbut the whole Riviera remembers her husband, Gabriel Piedmont. In fact, the man died at the age of 61. A life next to the heir of the most famous circus family in our country. The entrepreneur and manager of the historic Bikini restaurant in Cattolica had a sudden illness that gave him no escape.

Gabriele Piemonti was the husband of Ambra Orfei. He had been managing a well-known restaurant on the Romagna Riviera for some time and was known by everyone. On Boxing Day, while at Milanfainted and never woke up again.

Gabriele Piemonti had been married to Ambra Orfei since 2015 and a girl was born from their union, Genevawho came into the world in 2011. Today he is mourned by his entire family and also by all those who knew him.

The deputy mayor of Cattolica, Alessandro Belluzzi, recalled the entrepreneur on social media:

The news of Gabriele Piemonti’s passing really leaves me speechless, starting today the world of nighttime entertainment hasn’t lost a real point of reference. RIP

Even the president of the SILB FIPE Confcommercio Gianni Indino remembered him like this:

Hi Gabriele, a great friend is leaving with you, a man who helped make the fortunes of our Riviera’s nightlife, a man of the night, a respectable person loved and respected by all, leave me and those who knew you a big void.

Ambra Orfei in mourning for this serious loss that has affected her family

Gabriele Piemonti and Ambra Orfei got married on July 26, 2015. A much talked-about wedding, which was attended by many VIPs such as Anna Falchi, La Pina and Diego, Cristiana Cavalli, Bruno dei Fichi d’India.

But they had been together for a long time. And in 2011 they had already expanded their family by welcoming a little girl who will now grow up without her father.