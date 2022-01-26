Serious mourning for actor Michael Madsen, his son Hudson Lee Madsen was found lifeless in his home: he was 26 years old

A serious and sudden death struck the well-known actor Michael Madsen. Son Hudson Lee Madsen was found lifeless inside his home, which is located on the island of Oahu. When the doctors arrived, there was nothing for him to do.

So many characters from the show are now showing affection and closeness to the family. The relatives wanted to confirm the news by issuing one Note.

Hudson Lee Madsen had 26 years and he had recently moved to that island with his wife Claire. He had been an army soldier for many years already and had also served in Afghanistan, but eventually he returned to his home.

There date of his death has not yet been disclosed. But according to the news published by some local media, the first a find it it was his wife.

When she returned to her home, she made the terrible discovery. However, his death appears to be linked to a suicide, but the reason behind this terrible gesture is not yet clear. A spokesperson for the forensic department of Honolulo on the incident stated:

I can confirm that Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu.

The note from the family of actor Michael Madsen

Parents and all her loved ones, shocked by the sudden loss, they have decided to inform everyone of what they are about living. In a note published by the newspaper The Blast they wrote:

We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief over the loss of Hudson. His memory and his light will be remembered by all those who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect in this difficult time. Thank you.

Michael Madson became famous precisely because he worked with the well-known director Quentin Tarantino. He played gods roles important in the films Le Iene e Kill Bill volume 1 and volume 2. He has also made other films such as: Bob in Sin City and Blueberry.