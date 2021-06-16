PVV MP Dion Graus asks for an ‘exploratory investigation’ by an integrity adviser into recent abuse complaints from a former employee. Graus denies the allegations – ‘lies, slander and libel’ – and hires a lawyer to defend himself.











The PVV reports this in a press release. NRC recently described how a former party employee had reported to the President of the House how Graus had forced her to do ‘very serious things’, after which he allegedly stalked her.

Graus’ ex-wife had previously accused him of “psychological abuse” and “forced sex with third parties”. In the spring, the National Criminal Investigation Department assessed new information that would show that Graus incited his then wife to have sex with his private security guards.

Graus denies all accusations, his party chairman Geert Wilders defends him. Graus will now have an ‘independent integrity adviser’ carry out an exploratory investigation. It is unclear who this advisor is and what the assignment will be. The party and Graus cannot be reached for an explanation, his lawyer Machteld Roethof can only answer written questions at a later time.

Roethof

Graus hires Roethof to ‘fight injustice tooth and nail’, the party writes. Graus believes that he is condemned by ‘lies, slander and libel’ and through ‘trial by media’. Accusing someone on the basis of false statements by anonymous sources is not of this time.

Dion Graus (PVV) takes the oath during the installation of the new MPs after the elections to the House of Representatives. © Hollandse Hoogte / ANP

