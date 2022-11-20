Interview with the prosecutor of Catanzaro Nicola Gratteri: his new book “Fuori dai confine” written with Antonio Nicaso is out

Explain in black and white the ‘Ndrangheta in the world and what will happen after the war in Ukraine which is disrupting theeconomy and the safety of the continent, but not only. On Affaritaliani.it the prosecutor of Catanzaro Nicola Gratteri anticipates the return to the library with “Out of bounds”, written with Antonio Nicaso and edited by Mondadori (204 pp, 18 euros).

Attorney Gratteri, you are out with a new book.

“Yes, the book written with Antonio Nicaso, ‘Out of borders’. We explain the ‘Ndrangheta in the world and we explain what is happening and what could happen after the war that is affecting not only Europe, but almost all the countries of the world. The war is creating problems on an economic level, on a security level and also on a pollution level, in addition to the energy crisis which has made us return to coal”.

Does the ‘Ndrangheta also exploit war to do business?

“I would say yes. In the past, for investigation purposes, immediately after the war in the former Yugoslavia, I followed the Apulian and Albanian mafia who went to buy weapons in Bosnia and Montenegro and resold the weapons to the ‘Ndrangheta by exchanging them for cocaine, many of these weapons we found them in Calabria. We also found c3-c4 plastic explosive, which is very powerful. Half a kilo of plastic corresponds to a quintal of TNT and is easily malleable and can be easily transported, it is like plasticine, even a little more fluid than plasticine. I happened to see weapons much more powerful than a bazooka on TV and faced with this vision I asked myself “but why when these weapons were sent to Ukraine a GPS was not also installed inside to track them”? Certainly not for reasons of money because much indeed too much has been spent. The consequence, however, is that unfortunately today we do not know, and we will never know, if all these weapons were used in warfare or if some were set aside for other purposes. Unfortunately, history teaches us that during wars, just as there is a black market in food, there is also a black market in weapons. This has always happened in history. Weapons also end up with the mafias”.

Do mafias resell weapons to states?

“No, the ‘Ndrangheta uses them for its arsenal. Each ‘Ndrangheta establishment has its own arsenal which can consist of 20 Kalashnikovs, 10 bazookas, 10/15 kg of c3-c4 plastic. Then there are also the relations with the paramilitaries and it is possible to do business with countries or terrorist organizations operating in Central Africa”.

“Fuori dai Confini”, the cover of the new book by Nicola Gratteri and Antonio Nicaso

Prosecutor, you were invited on Friday and you participated in the San Vittore conference on the crisis of the prison system, how did it go?

“It was very interesting to participate because I had the opportunity to listen to the protagonists of the ‘prison planet’ and I had the opportunity to listen to their needs and their frustrations”.

Have you made any suggestions?

“That was not the reason for my presence there. I intervened by representing what in my opinion are the most relevant problems, because I experience them every day as a public prosecutor today and as a deputy prosecutor before, and as deputy prosecutor even before. I believe that attention must be focused on the people, all the people, the prisoners, but also the officers, men and women of the prison police who feel very neglected. I see them resigned, depressed and mortified. Theirs is a difficult job and they deserve greater care and attention, it is necessary to restore the right awareness of the important and delicate work they do because they not only have to deal with security, but also with the recovery of the approximately 60,000 prisoners in Italy”.

Read also: Prisons and overcrowding, Gratteri: “Drug addicts are under house arrest”

You often speak of the need to build new prisons, do you confirm this?

“Yes, I’ve been saying this for years, but not because that’s my aspiration to fill the prisons. Everyone attributes to me, I don’t know why, this goal, this will, but this isn’t what I want and what I think, after all who among us wouldn’t want to live in a country where no one commits crimes? But if this is not the case, I think that only with new spaces can prisoners live in more dignified conditions. Among other things, in prisons there are “common sections” where they are inmates, there are many who have committed minor crimes, street crimes, there are hundreds of addicts who have committed crimes because of their addiction. I think we need to work a lot on them. There is the possibility of recovery, I try to do it in my own small way. You should always try to detoxify them through therapeutic communities because the only way is drug addiction recovery. Otherwise these guys, as soon as they get out of prison, will go to crime to get the dose. We should make more agreements with therapeutic communities and if possible subsidize the establishment of others, also because from an economic point of view, detention costs much more. Sure someone will run away because they won’t resist the temptation to go and get drugs, however, it’s a risk that I think is worth taking to try to save as many people as possible. Another thing should be set up more facilities for people with mental disorders. Le Rems (Residence for the execution of security measures ed), are not sufficient and the current staff is not sufficient. Other structures must be created with doctors, psychiatrists and psychologists who can treat these patients. And then the Surveillance Tribunals need to be strengthened because many, indeed too many, prisoners serving sentences would already be entitled to an alternative sentence. In this way, overcrowding would become a false problem.

How is the maxi-trial in Lamezia Terme of the Mancuso clan going?

“I can’t say anything except that I hope it closes before the summer of 2013.

In the other important trial instructed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office that you direct, “Imponimento”, many of the accused have chosen the abbreviated procedure. At what stage are we there?

“On this too I can tell you that a part of the process is being celebrated with the abbreviated procedure, another part with the ordinary procedure before the court of Lamezia Terme, which fortunately is less disastrous than that of Vibo Valentia which is truly saturated they can’t take it anymore. There are few judges and they are on their last legs. In reality, all the courts in the Catanzaro district have many, many staffing problems.

Returning to your book, by whom is it published?

“Mondadori, for the Strade Blu series”

What path did she choose to launch her book, she often goes on TV.

“Many television broadcasts have asked me I will certainly go to Gruber’s, at Otto e mezzo, on La7, because she was the first to book, but I am happy to go to Gruber’s because it gives me the opportunity to answer and there is no confusion. nor chaos. In other broadcasts it is not always possible to conclude a thought and this is not good, but not for me, but because I think that the community must be made aware of the current situation of organized crime in Italy in a complete and correct manner. The viewer struggles to follow a format where 7 or 8 people speak at the same time”.

And then where will it go?

“Perhaps also from Formigli, in Piazza Pulita I will see later I have not decided, also because at the moment I am very busy, as well as with the judicial work, also with the last details of the new building of the Catanzaro Prosecutor’s Office, officially inaugurated on 15 November , but also with the restructuring of a district archive, which we are completing, and with the works for the creation of a new headquarters for the European Public Prosecutor’s Office”.

And you don’t go to Fazio’s?

“I haven’t been invited for a long time, but I don’t care. Maybe I’ll go to the Tg2 post, however it’s obvious everyone has their own preferences, I also prefer to go to broadcasts where I have greater esteem for the presenters, the same thing goes for the printed media”.

So there isn’t a veto from Rai?

“I don’t know, I don’t think so.”

From Mediaset?

“I’ll answer you in the same way. I don’t think so. However, I can tell you on Tg5 the news that concerns me passes correctly”.

If I remember correctly, however, Mediaset hosted a harsh intervention against it by the former attorney general of Catanzaro, Otello Lupacchini, on the sidelines of the Scott Rebirth operation.

“No (laughs), he doesn’t remember badly, but I don’t care”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

