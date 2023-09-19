Naples Prosecutor’s Office, Gratteri: “This is how I will fight the Camorra, a complex reality awaits me”

Nicholas Gratteri is the new head of the Naples Prosecutor’s Office, the appointment came in recent days at the end of an uncertain vote unanimously. “I’m not surprised. I listened to the debate of the plenum of the CSM – says Gratteri to Il Fatto Quotidiano – and I greatly appreciated those interventions which valorised objective data, without being influenced from partial reconstructions of the investigation. I am honored. It’s about a complex reality and my commitment is to give my best to continue the path taken by my predecessors and to make the most of all the professionalism and resources present. I have experience of ‘ndrangheta but the working method and investigative tools are the same with the camorra. Obviously each organization has its own peculiarities. Normally, when you change office, you need to fill a physiological deficit knowledge of the area where you arrive. I will make my experience gained in other contexts available, comparing myself with that of my colleagues”.

Gratteri rejects the Caivano Decree of the Meloni government: “If serious reforms are not made to speed up the processes and to give certainty of the sentencethe so-called “security breakthroughs” remain on paper”. Attacks on the government also on lack of changes to the Cartabia law. “Me I was expecting radical changes of the Cartabia reform, – thunders Gratteri on Il Fatto – given that the exponents of FdI had repeatedly specified, during the electoral campaign, that they had not voted for and supported this reform which it’s just creating problems it’s a bad justice at all levels.”

“Already the first data – he continues – demonstrate that not only that the processes did not speed up, but many courts are in trouble and certainly not due to the fault of the magistrates, but because the necessary resources are lacking. And this happens in all sectors. How can you think you have telematic processes if the systems crash every two days? Prosecutors are often criticized for not acquiring evidence for the defense. Do you think that things will improve with this reform? The truth is that the separation of careers it is the antechamber of submission of the pm to the executive“.

