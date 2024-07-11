Justice, Gratteri against the Nordio Decree. Here’s why

Nicholas Scratches rejects the decree without extenuating circumstances North which cancelled the crime of abuse of office. “From Tangentopoli onwards – explains the prosecutor of Naples to Il Fatto Quotidiano – everything was done to make the investigation more difficult on crimes against public administration. These further changes do nothing but jeopardize our ability to conduct investigations. The idea that the mayors had fear of signing documents administrative for fear of being investigated is silly. Before signing, the mayors could consult with the municipal secretary, the vice-prefect, the prefect himself, all experts in administrative law. And instead it was decided to abolish itAt this rate it will be increasingly difficult to investigate white-collar workers and public administration. If this isn’t a gift to white-collar workers, it’s very close to it.”

Gratteri also returns to the topic of wiretapswhich ended up in the sights of the Minister of Justice, intent on reduce them drastically. “I don’t want to create controversy, but it is necessary to reiterate a concept – Gratteri continues to Il Fatto – that those who investigate cannot but agree with: wiretaps They are an indispensable evidence-seeking tool. Their costs, far from excessive, have always been offset by the hundreds of millions that enter the state coffers every year following the law enforcement investigations coordinated by the various prosecutors. We should take note of this once and for all”. Gratteri also criticizes the 45 day limit to use wiretaps: The clockwork investigations do not convince me. And if a group of robbers under investigation decides to act on the forty-sixth day…”.