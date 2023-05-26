“What do you do in life to afford this car?”. We hear this question, sometimes rhetorical, in many Instagram reels or TikTok videos which, with a light tone, exhibit the well-being of users on whose profession, however, they very often respond in an ambiguous way. From the comments on this type of post, it is not infrequent that a queue of proselytes is noticed who take care to inform the‘author of having written him a private message in order to receive tips on business opportunities. But among these “influencers”, capable of promoting their profits more than their activities, could be hiding exponents of the clans. The world of the mafias is changing and social networks are welcoming, despite themselves, a new narration.

Perfectly integrated

«The mafias change with the changing of society, using all the tools that the contemporary world offers. As honest and respectable citizens communicate with social networks, they too communicate with social networks », he replies TPI Nicola Gratteri, one of the most exposed magistrates in the fight against ‘ndrangheta. We met him in an auditorium packed with high school students‘institute “Piero Bottoni”, in the Ghisolfa district of Milan, an area sadly known for the criminal events that characterized the 1990s with the hegemony of the Di Giovine gang. «The new generations of mafiosi, ndrangheta and camorristi in the first place, are making massive use of means such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to appear as a convenient and successful model. In these videos they showcase their power and success, like in a shop window, showing money in hand, wearing luxury watches‘gold and designer clothes, driving luxury cars and thus attracting the new generations who may be desperate. Many young people, unemployed or not well structured on a cultural level, finding all of this attractive, could fall into a trap”, so the prosecutor of the Republic of Catanzaro and author together with Antonio Nicaso, professor of social history of organized crime at Queen‘s University, of the recent “Outside the borders” (2022, Mondadori) on the greedy deals that the ‘ndrangheta scored during the long season of Covid-19, but not only. «In recent months, Professor Nicaso, with other professors of the‘The University of Salerno and the Magna Grecia Foundation in Rome are analyzing thousands of messages to decrypt those WhatsApp emojis that are used to send signals to others who already know that language”.

The weapon of cryptophony

“They hired computer engineers to program unique instant messaging applications,” he replies TPI the historian of criminal organizations Antonio Nicaso. «A phenomenon, that of cryptophony, moreover legal, already widely used by large companies to protect themselves from industrial espionage and which is now widely used in mafia cliques. The mafias d‘Overseas they are demonstrating that they are also using TikTok efficiently. The Jalisco cartel or the Sinaloa cartel, for example, use this social network very well to tell their story. In Italy we are moving in this direction. There is no longer someone else who talks about the mafias, but they themselves tell their story. This is how worrying messages pass, for example through neo-melodic songs», explains Nicaso, proposing a narrative that is expanding more and more, fueling new stories and generating a process of real “mafiatization” of the public’s taste and preferences, as described in the aforementioned volume. “THE “pizzini” of the new millennium are memes, hashtags, emojis: a syringe is a means of communicating a blood pact; an hourglass would communicate the passing of time for those who risk ending up in prison; L‘lion emoji becomes symbol of power. But there are many other emoticons that make up for the traditional symbolism», reveals the teacher followed by the magistrate.

«However, we Italians are not managing to pierce those messaging systems used by the mafias by means of telephones that cost up to 3,500 euros, while for example the French, the Dutch and the Germans have succeeded. In Italy, in recent years, there has been no investment in technology and our judicial police, although it remains one of the best in the world, is as if it were still pen and ink. We must recover from the hiring cuts to the forces of the‘order of 2010, thousands and thousands of prison police officers, financiers and policemen are still missing. At least, ours is an advanced anti-mafia legislation but elsewhere they don’t want to hear about the fight against money laundering. We have remained with the European directive which invites states not to allow economic transactions exceeding 10 thousand euros: it seems to me a small thing for a continent that wants to defend itself from criminal organizations, also because many European countries continue to include the proceeds of the activities in the gross domestic product illicit. From an ethical point of view, it doesn’t seem like a great answer to give to one’s own citizens. We have to prove that the‘Europe is not just a single currency and travel without a passport. We must discuss security and the fight against the mafias. When, for example, we start discussing recycling, some countries bring up the magic word “privacy”.”. When we want to do something to make life difficult for criminals and we propose regulatory reforms, they tell us that there is‘requirement of privacy», bitterly comments Nicola Gratteri who investigates the international routes of drug trafficking and therefore enumerates the efforts also in contrasting the new frontiers of drug trafficking.

«While the mafia moves around the world as a single state, we still have to organize ourselves. L‘Holland is the first country d‘Europe for the production of synthetic drugs, while in the world it is Bolivia, already a producer of cocaine in its natural state and, now, also of pink cocaine, that is synthetic, more difficult to identify because it is odourless: it creates the same narcotic effects and costs less . The mafias have demonstrated, with the “designer drugs”, that they know how to modify a molecular structure and make a chemical precursor necessary for the production of synthetic substances capable of traveling, successfully, for long distances marketable. In the meantime, in Italy, there is still discussion of wiretaps, whether they cost too much or not, whether the mafiosi speak on the phone or not, however avoiding saying what will be the fate of the wiretaps that concern corruption, extortion and embezzlement”, is the outburst of the magistrate.

Pathology of power

«There is a thin umbilical cord that has tied the ruling class to the picciotteria. The mafias are a pathology of power, a product of a certain ruling class that has given an economic value to the violence that has been placed at the service of some fringes who have then had the opportunity to relate to the rest of society. There is more and more a reduction of morals and of the‘ethics and it is increasingly easy to corrupt and penetrate the Public Administration, in concrete terms to approach officials prone and ready to sell themselves, prostituting themselves, even for 5 or 10 thousand euros by signing where it shouldn’t be put”, thunders Nicola Gratteri in front of a crowded audience of citizens in‘scope of‘appointment set up by‘Association “Su la Testa” by Luigi Piccirillo on Monday 15 May, a date close to that of the Capaci massacre, now in its thirty-first anniversary, in which Giovanni Falcone, his wife Francesca Morvillo, agents Vito Schifani, Rocco Dicillo and Antonio Montinaro lost their lives. for which Judge Gratteri offers a reflection: «L‘bitterness is that we begin to notice a certain tiredness in talking about the fight against the mafia. Maybe some of us made a mistake, maybe something in the‘anti-mafia didn’t work. We need to clean up immediately, otherwise we all lose our credibility. L‘anti-mafia is a serious matter and it is not done with the VAT number but it is done in the name of many dead people and an ideal. We should try to be a model for those who don’t have the courage to take a stand.”

Around the prosecutor who investigated the Duisburg massacre is his escort. The magistrate is the recipient of death threats, the latest those of Francesco Barbieri, temporarily held in charge of the local Zungri after the‘arrest of the boss Peppone Accorinti, of whom he is a nephew, intercepted in‘scope of‘Maestrale-Carthago operation. “To overcome fear, you have to be convinced about‘utility of what is being done. When I reason with death, I understand that I can’t stop. If I stopped or slowed down, I’d be a coward. And it would make no sense to me, all‘age of 65, living like a coward”.