Miguel Angel Russo felt a strong relief after the victory on penalties against Banfield and the consequent coronation in the Maradona Cup. DT He went through different states of emotion when he faced the microphones after his team’s narrow victory in San Juan. Relief for having come out of the post elimination well against Santos, emotion contained by a difficult year and even had the pleasure of throwing a small chicana to all those who were not at the San Juan Bicentennial Stadium with an inopportune forgetfulness when speaking of a very special rival.

“I want to thank my players, the rest of the coaching staff, everyone, the people of Boca mainly, we went to the title 70 of Boca,” started Miguel who wore a special chinstrap for the occasion with the renewed number of stars accumulated by the La Ribera club, the most successful Argentine football club.

Immediately, with a voice of relief after his second title in this second stage that has been in office for 13 months, Miguel almost broke: “For us it is important. We all make mistakes, we do self-criticism, Mouth from inside doors is one thing and outside other We know the situations that happen, we talk a lot, it is not easy “. And yes … Moments and decisions weigh heavily on Boca.

Russo also told what was the message that he downloaded to his players before the duel against him Drill and there he took the opportunity to throw a small chicane in the middle of an oblivion that seemed scripted.

“I told the players that the vast majority of the teams are on vacation and we in the final, reaching this stage cost us a lot. We had the group stage of death, with Talleres, Lanús and what was it? the other? I don’t remember … Arsenal. Oh no, Newell’s (he said it when he was notified), “he listed.

A fact: the coach directed a long time and is very identified with Rosario Central, the club where his son Ignacio plays. Yes, the rivalry is on the surface.

Then the DT recalled all the complications that the team experienced throughout the campaign in which the great goal, the Copa Libertadores, was not achieved. “We play the classic in the middle of a semifinal, with one less we go back the result, an important thing. We have difficult situations. I said that I am guilty, I take charge, as appropriate, this is the reality that requires us and it costs us to recognize what we lived in a difficult year, with a pandemic. We lacked the people of Boca, it would have filled everything “.

He was also encouraged to throw a tip on his future: “We seek the best for the club. In Boca everything is little, I know, I am the first. I am calm.”

And, to close, he spoke again about the wounds left by the elimination in the semifinals against Santos. “I don’t say anything about journalism, everyone is the owner of saying things as they want. In Boca an ant is an elephant. We resolve things between ourselves in the best way. Santos is already a story, I assume the error and it is enough with that”.