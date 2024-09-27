Not even the president that is leaving nor the president who arrives dare to demand an apology from the United States (less compensation or the return of the territory taken away 176 years ago or for any of its armed aggressions), but they need Felipe VI apologizes for the Conquest.

For not doing it or responding AMLO’s letterthey did not invite him to Tuesday’s ceremony even though he is the head of the Spanish State.

They ignore or do not care that the subjugation of what were lordships occurred more than 500 years ago, three centuries before Mexico existed and when, strictly speaking, Spain had not been born as a nation.

But the name of the excluded one is Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Grecia, and none of his ancestors (beyond the fact that there are no blood crimes) was emperor when Cortés arrived at what he called Isla Mujeresbut Charles I of what would be Spain and V of Germany, of the House of Habsburg.

He was not invited but he was president bidenwho will be represented by a dozen characters led by his wife Jill and among whom is Ken Salazar.

Well no AMLO He put it on pause for having expressed his government’s concern about the destructive reform to the Judiciary?

The admired Jorge F. Hernández (historian, narrator, essayist) adds humor to the unprecedented nonsense: the problem “is postal,” because López Obrador should have sent his letter to Vienna, not Madrid, and he says that his annoyance is because when they came Philip VI and President Pedro Sánchez, at his inauguration, was given the birth certificate of his grandfather José Obrador (which had already been given to him by his friend Miguel Revilla, president of the autonomous community of Cantabria), illuminated in the town of Ampuero, in a Civil Guard house.

The conquest of what for 300 years was called New Spain and then Mexico (at the consummation of Independence) was not the work of just a thousand Extremadurans, but of tens of thousands of indigenous people fed up with Tenochca subjugation (especially Tlaxcalans), whom today no one would ask to apologize for the massacre (smallpox was deadlier). ) nor for having crushed the defenders of Tenochtitlan and Tlatelolco.

AMLO and Claudia Sheinbaum They consider that the lack of response to the demand for an apology is an “offense,” not only to the president but “to the people of Mexico.”

The hilarious pretext contradicts what was said by the Claudian team, that all the rulers of the nations with which they were Mexico has relationships (including Russia’s Vladimir Putin – against whom there is an arrest warrant from the International Court of Justice for war crimes – and the “friendly” tyrants of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela).

Despots welcome but not the head of state of the country of the fathers of our mestizaje and culture, second by the way with the greatest investments in Mexico?

Rightly, in coincidence with the great @Pérez-Reverte in X, Jorge F. Hernández judges the astonishing snub as “imbecility…”.