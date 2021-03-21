Khawla Ali (Dubai)

The Emirates Association of Senior Citizen’s Friends of Senior Citizens organized the “Love and Gratitude” event at its fifth session coinciding with the celebration of Mother’s Day, and in gratitude to the role of great mothers who gave a lot and are still giving in a continuous flow in the service of their families and society. She was absent from attending her body, but her volunteer work is a testament to the great service she provided to society, and the ceremony included many paragraphs that brought joy and happiness to mothers’ hearts.

In a speech by Maryam Al-Salman, President of the Emirates Association for Senior Citizen Friends, she said: The initiative «Wad and Gratitude» came in its fifth session, to show the role of the elderly mother and to reinforce this role by holding a ceremony honoring her with the participation of her children through the program «Zoom» to present a word of thanks And gratitude for bringing joy and pleasure into their hearts and praising her great role in giving.

Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi expressed her gratitude for her presence in this celebration of Mother’s Day, which came under the name of affection and gratitude, pointing out that it is gratitude to glorify the memory of people who left us, leaving a good impression on the hearts of those who associate with them and deal with them and contribute sincerely to the service of society. And a good sign from the association is that the name of the late mother and great-grandmother, Maymouna Abdullah Bamtrif, immortalizes a council belonging to senior citizens, to tell everyone that your bid remains, and your impact will not disappear, as you are the past with its nobility and nobility, and you are the factories and educators of emerging generations.