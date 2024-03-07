This baked pasta is one of my favorite childhood dishes: it wasn't something we ate often, and I remember ordering it more than once to celebrate my birthday. It is lighter and easier than lasagna, and many baked pastas loaded with cheese. The most essential version is seasoned with a little – really a little – of butter and cheese, mixed with a fairly light béchamel and baked in the oven.

The family recipe is based on Talisman of the congratulations of Ada Boni, and incorporate a little prosciutto cotto, which you can replace with a good cooked ham or some lacón that they sell thickly cut. If you are a cheese nut, you can make the Neapolitan version, with mozzarella cut into small cubes. A few minutes in the oven, and it's ready: if you think about it, the process was quick. While the water boils and the pasta cooks, you make the bechamel, mix everything, in the oven and outside; In less than 35 minutes you have it ready.

In Italy a format called ziti, which are like long straws of pasta. My mother cooked them whole, but the most common thing is to break them, so don't worry about being 100% correct and use a short, long pasta, like some penne or some macaroni. With baked pasta it is not necessary to worry about the al dente point, it is still a good idea to cook it a couple of minutes less so that when it comes out of the oven it is not overcooked. But that, like everything, depends on taste.

Time : 35 minutes Difficulty : You have to grate cheese. Can you handle it? Ingredients For 4-6 people 500 g short macaroni-type pasta, penne or, if you can find it, ziti

70g butter

150 g cooked ham

1 mozzarella (optional)

150 g grated Parmigiano Reggiano or Grana Padano

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs For the bechamel 30g butter

30g flour

1. Cook the pasta in plenty of lightly salted water. 2. While the pasta is cooking, put the butter in pieces, the ham in fillets, the mozzarella in pieces, if using, and two or three tablespoons of grated cheese in a baking dish. 3. Prepare a fairly light bechamel. In a saucepan, melt 30 grams of butter, when it has foamed, add the flour. Mix well and let it cook a little without turning toasty. Add the 500 grams of milk (cold or warm, not hot) all at once. Mix well with a whisk and wait for it to thicken, stirring often, over medium-low heat. 4. Heat the oven to 200°C. 5. Drain the pasta very al dente – a minute or two less than normal time – and season it in the dish with the butter and ham. 6. Add the bechamel and mix well, forming a layer about three fingers thick. 7. Finish by covering with a mixture of the grated cheese and a little breadcrumbs, a ratio of two to one will be fine. 8. Bake for about 10 minutes until a golden crust has formed on top and serve immediately.

