This Sunday, the high temperatures and winds that have been recorded in much of the state, caused at least four fires in forest and grassland areas in the state of Veracruz.

However, he stated that the municipalities of Nogales and Camerino Z Mendoza were among the most affected, generating dense columns of smoke that have caused total lack of visibility on the Veracruz-Puebla highwayforcing the closure of this important communication route.

The smoke generated by the fires also threatens to extend to federal highway 150, which represents a additional risk to road safety in the region.

Given this situation, fire personnel from the high mountain region and Civil Protection have been deployed to put out the fires and control the situation.

Call for caution

Given the dangerous situation on the roads, theauthorities call on the population to take precautions and avoid traveling on the closed highway. It is recommended to use alternative routes and stay informed about the evolution of the fires through official sources.

He closure of the Veracruz-Puebla highway to vehicular circulation responds to the priority of guaranteeing safety and avoiding possible fatal accidents. So far, authorities are working hard to control the situation and restore normality in the region as soon as possible.