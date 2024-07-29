Grasshopper Manufacture is set to run its second annual showcase later this week on 31st July.

Just like last year’s presentation, Grasshopper Direct 2024 will hopefully give us a glimpse of what’s next from renowned game maker Suda51, whose prior work includes Killer7, the No More Heroes series, Lollipop Chainsaw, and Shadows of the Damned.

Grasshopper Direct 2023!Watch on YouTube

As yet there’s been no hints at what’s to come, but the team says it’s currently “working our asses off” to ensure this year’s direct goes off without a hitch. Last year’s direct aired a good hour or so after the planned window, which is probably why Grasshopper hasn’t yet shared a time for the presentation.

“We’re currently working our asses off on getting it ready *ON TIME* this time, and we don’t want to screw this one up so stay tuned for further updates on the exact time!” the team said via a post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The 2nd Grasshopper Direct will be dropping this Wednesday, July 31st!🎉

We’re currently working our asses off on getting it ready *ON TIME* this time, and we don’t want to screw this one up so stay tuned for further updates on the exact time!😅🙏#GrasshopperArchives #SotDHR — Grasshopper Manufacture (@Grasshopper_EN) July 29, 2024

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP – the rerelease of cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw, which sees highschool cheerleader Juliet fighting off scores of zombies while wearing her boyfriend’s severed head on her belt – will launch digitally for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam on 25th September.

A physical release will then follow, with developer Dragami Games stating more details will be released “at a later date.”

A remaster of 2011 action-adventure Shadows of the Damned is set to release this Halloween, too.