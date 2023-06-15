At the end of Grasshopper Direct 2023 teaser for a new game currently in production at the studios was shown Grasshopper Manufacture. At the end of the video, the community manager of the company, James Mountainenter the room where the president Goichi “SUDA51” Suda is playing this brand new title not yet announced.

Suda quickly pauses the game and stands up to overshadow the protagonist (already censored in post production) who appears in the center of the pause screen, displaying indicators such as health, blood, Emeral flowsionweapon 1 (Spazer)weapon 2 (Brynhildr)button assignment of skills, time and 15 item slots, as well as a command to enter Photo Mode.

We can see the video segment below.

Source: Grasshopper Direct 2023 Street Gematsu