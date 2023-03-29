Grasshopper Manufacture launched a website with a 71 day countdown to celebrate its 25th anniversary, which falls today (in Japan it is already March 30 at the time of writing this news). The countdown will end on June 9, at 08:00 Italian time. An inscription on the site reads: “Something will happen”.

The company said in a tweetswhich you see just below: “Today Grasshopper celebrates our 25th anniversary! Thank you for all your patronage and support, and let’s toast to another 25 years. I will never forget that day 25 years ago, even though I joined the company in 2022. Anyway, why this countdown?”.

It is a long countdown, so we honestly believe that for now most players would do well to mark it on their calendars and move on. Considering the date, however, it is credible that the announcement is scheduled for the period of E3 / Play Days (ie the Geoff Keighley event).

There is absolutely none clue about what we can expect from this announcement, unless the font used for the lettering and the colors count as clues. If you have any ideas on what Grasshopper Manufacture might unveil in June, feel free to drop them in the comments.

Grasshopper Manufacture is the developer of cult games like No More Heroes, Killer7 and Lollipop Chainsaw. We also know that Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture are working on a new game.