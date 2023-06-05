As has become a tradition, especially for Japanese teams, too Grasshopper Manufacture started the classic countdown which should lead toannouncing something newwith the deadline appearing to be set at the moment June 15, 2023.

The reference is to 25th anniversary of the Suda51 label, a date on which some news from the developers will probably emerge, even if we still have no indication of what it might be.

“Something is about to happen”, reads the concise but rather clear message from Grasshopper Manufacture which is visible on the official page dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the company, which also features the countdown that points to 9 days and 18 hours from now.

To be precise, at the countdown deadline we will be on June 15, 2023, at 6:00 in the morning, therefore a moment that does not seem to fall within any of the summer events announced so far, suggesting an independent presentation by the team.

It must be said that Japanese software houses have a tendency to have these announcements spoiled shortly before the countdown expires, as has happened countless times, especially through the pages of paper magazines, so we will keep an eye on the issue in the coming days.

Grasshopper Manufacture was acquired by Chinese giant NetEase, with the latest game launched by the label being No More Heroes 3.