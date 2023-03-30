Grasshopper Manufacture has launched a countdown leading to the June 9th at 15:00 in Japan (8:00 in the morning here in Italy). The website today celebrates the 25th anniversary of the study and announces that in 71 days there will be an announcement: “Something’s gonna happen”.

The company said on Twitter: “Today Grasshopper is celebrating its 25th anniversary! Thank you for all your patronage and support, and here’s to another 25 years. I will never forget that day 25 years ago, even if I joined the company in 2022. Anyway, what will this countdown be for?”.

Source: Grasshopper Manufacture Street Gematsu