As part of his year-end interview with Japanese publication 4Gamer.net, Goichi “Suda51” Suda reconfirmed that his gaming company – Grasshopper Manufacture – is currently working on a new game and that the Shadows of the Damned remaster version is on the way.

Specifically Suda51 said: “2024 will be a vibrant year for Grasshopper Manufacture. a remaster of Shadows of the Damned released. And we are tirelessly working on a new title!”.

In early 2023, Suda51 revealed that a remaster of Shadows of the Damned was in development. Shortly after, Suda51 also hinted that it would “probably” also be playable on portable devices.