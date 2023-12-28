As part of his year-end interview with Japanese publication 4Gamer.net, Goichi “Suda51” Suda reconfirmed that his gaming company – Grasshopper Manufacture – is currently working on a new game and that the Shadows of the Damned remaster version is on the way.
Specifically Suda51 said: “2024 will be a vibrant year for Grasshopper Manufacture. a remaster of Shadows of the Damned released. And we are tirelessly working on a new title!”.
In early 2023, Suda51 revealed that a remaster of Shadows of the Damned was in development. Shortly after, Suda51 also hinted that it would “probably” also be playable on portable devices.
The new game from Grasshopper Manufacture
Suda51 originally announced this “new title” in June during a dedicated event, which showed off a series of images at the time.
Also Ren Yamazakidirector, said that Grasshopper should have “something” to announce in 2024: “In 2024 we will continue to work hard to make fun games. I think we should be able to announce something in 2024.”
