grass vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the first game of the reds as visitors

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe vs. Grass
Santa Fe vs. Grass
The match takes place at the Libertad Departmental Stadium.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Independiente Santa Fe plays in Pasto its first game as a visitor this semester. Until now, those led by Hubert Bodhert have had a perfect campaign in the 2023-II League.
The reds come from narrowly winning their first two games at El Campín: 1-0 against Jaguares and Medellín. Now they are looking for their first victory outside of Bogotá.
For its part, Pasto began the championship with three draws in the same number of matches, two of them in their stadium, against Millonarios and Alianza Petrolera.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Deportivo Pasto and Santa Fe
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#grass #Santa #live #follow #game #reds #visitors
Leave a Reply