grass vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the first game of the reds as visitors

Independiente Santa Fe plays in Pasto its first game as a visitor this semester. Until now, those led by Hubert Bodhert have had a perfect campaign in the 2023-II League.

The reds come from narrowly winning their first two games at El Campín: 1-0 against Jaguares and Medellín. Now they are looking for their first victory outside of Bogotá.

For its part, Pasto began the championship with three draws in the same number of matches, two of them in their stadium, against Millonarios and Alianza Petrolera.

Alignments of Deportivo Pasto and Santa Fe