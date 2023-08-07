Monday, August 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

grass vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the first game of the reds as visitors

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2023
in Sports
0
grass vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the first game of the reds as visitors

Close


Close

Santa Fe vs. Grass

Santa Fe vs. Grass

Santa Fe vs. Grass

The match takes place at the Libertad Departmental Stadium.

Independiente Santa Fe plays in Pasto its first game as a visitor this semester. Until now, those led by Hubert Bodhert have had a perfect campaign in the 2023-II League.

The reds come from narrowly winning their first two games at El Campín: 1-0 against Jaguares and Medellín. Now they are looking for their first victory outside of Bogotá.

For its part, Pasto began the championship with three draws in the same number of matches, two of them in their stadium, against Millonarios and Alianza Petrolera.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Deportivo Pasto and Santa Fe

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#grass #Santa #live #follow #game #reds #visitors

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Scriptwriters strike: to what extent can they be replaced by Artificial Intelligence?

Scriptwriters strike: to what extent can they be replaced by Artificial Intelligence?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result