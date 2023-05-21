grass vs. Nacional, LIVE: the semifinal home runs of the League begin

Deportivo Pasto and Atlético Nacional meet this Saturday at the Libertad stadium, at the beginning of the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League.

Nacional achieved its box in this instance of the tournament after finishing in the third box of the round-robin phase, with 35 points, four behind the first, Águilas Doradas, which is part of the same home run, like Alianza Petrolera.

For its part, Deportivo Pasto was the eighth and last classified, with 29 points, after its 2-1 victory against Envigado on Wednesday, in the same setting as this Saturday’s game.

This duel was already seen this year at the Libertad stadium: Nacional won 0-1 on March 5, with a score by Yerson Candelo.

Alignments of Deportivo Pasto and Atlético Nacional