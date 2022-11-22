grass vs. América, suspended: new match date

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Pablo Rueda
The scarlet team could not arrive for this commitment.
November 22, 2022, 05:03 PM
cali america He did everything possible to reach the commitment against Deportivo Pasto, this Tuesday in group B of the League, but he could not due to weather conditions, and for this reason the game was rescheduled.
This Monday, América de Cali tried to make their trip to the city of Pasto, to face the fourth game of home run B of the BetPlay Dimayor II-2022 League, but they were unsuccessful on the three occasions they tried, due to the weather conditions that presented the airport Antonio Narino de Pasto.
Regarding the situation, the club released the following statement: “América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that, as planned, this morning our team arrived at the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón Airport and boarded flight AV 9295 with destination to the city of Pasto”.
New date
This Tuesday the Dimayor confirmed that the game was rescheduled and will be played this Wednesday.
BetPlay League DIMAYOR II-2022
Home Run Semifinals
date 4
November 23
Deportivo Pasto vs. cali america
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Stadium: Departmental La Libertad
Television: Win
PAUL ROMERO
More sports news
