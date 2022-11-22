Wednesday, November 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

grass vs. América, suspended: new match date

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in Sports
0


close

America vs. Grass
Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda, THE TIME

The scarlet team could not arrive for this commitment.

cali america He did everything possible to reach the commitment against Deportivo Pasto, this Tuesday in group B of the League, but he could not due to weather conditions, and for this reason the game was rescheduled.

See also  F1 | The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix lap after lap

This Monday, América de Cali tried to make their trip to the city of Pasto, to face the fourth game of home run B of the BetPlay Dimayor II-2022 League, but they were unsuccessful on the three occasions they tried, due to the weather conditions that presented the airport Antonio Narino de Pasto.

Regarding the situation, the club released the following statement: “América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that, as planned, this morning our team arrived at the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón Airport and boarded flight AV 9295 with destination to the city of Pasto”.

New date

This Tuesday the Dimayor confirmed that the game was rescheduled and will be played this Wednesday.

BetPlay League DIMAYOR II-2022
Home Run Semifinals
date 4

November 23
Deportivo Pasto vs. cali america
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Stadium: Departmental La Libertad
Television: Win

PAUL ROMERO

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#grass #América #suspended #match #date

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The legislative agenda of the UAE government includes all major sectors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.