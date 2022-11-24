grass and america They play this Wednesday the game that could not be played on Tuesday, in group B of the League.

The match changed the date because the scarlet team could not travel to Pasto.

Follow the minute by minute of the game here.

Minute by minute

90 & # 39; Pasto is saved. Adrian Ramos’s header that goes outside.

87′ Facundo Boné retires and Facundo Ospitaleche enters.

86′ America tries but fails. Shot into the hands of the goalkeeper of the Nariño team.

82 & # 39; América tries on the left edge of the Pasto area.

80 & # 39; Deportivo Pasto fans are activated and encourage their team after the goal.

77′ Great goal from Pasto. The newly admitted Arboleda scores for the Nariñense. After a touch touch, the player unleashed a right hand that went into the América goal.

73′ Adrian Estacio retires and Victor Arboleda enters from the Pasto team.

70′ Yellow card for Facundo Boné from Deportivo Pasto.

65′ Luis Paz enters for Mosquera in América. Peréz also retires to play for Daniel Mosquera in the Red Devils.

63′ Iago Falqué leaves and Deinner Quiñones enters at América de Cali.

62′ Felipe Mosquera (América) receives a yellow card.

59′ Missed shot by Nicolás Giraldo from América. He goes through the upper left area.

55′ Yellow card for Daniel Quiñones from América.

54′ Daniel Quiñones commits a foul in favor of Pasto.

48′ Rejected shot by Adrián Estacio from Deportivo Pasto.

45′ The second half begins. Léiner Escalante enters the Pasto for Castaño.

45 + 3′ End of the first half. The protagonists are the goalkeepers of both teams.

45 + 2′ Peréz from América tries a Chilean. He goes outside.

45′ They add three minutes of replacement.

41′ Deflected shot from América by Iago Falque.

38 & # 39; Pasto’s goal annulled. Jeison Medina was in an invalidated position.

33 & # 39; Another failed shot from Deportivo Pasto. Those from the Galeras volcano put pressure on those from Cali.

31′ Free kick in favor of Pasto. Both sets propose and the duel goes from goal to goal. The goalkeepers are figures.

27′ First yellow card of the match for midfielder César Castaño from Deportivo Pasto.

25 & # 39; The goalkeeper Martinez del Pasto saves the first goal of América in two stages. Mosquera finished off from outside the area and then Falqué grabbed the rebound.

22′ Another missed shot for Deportivo Pasto. This time by Adrian Estacio.

15′ Shot from ground level stopped under the three posts by the América goalkeeper

13′ Shot rejected by Jerson Malagón del Pasto. He hit from more than 30 meters.

7′ Rejected goal attempt by Camilo Ayala from Deportivo Pasto. Hit with the right from inside the area.

4′ Missed shot from outside the area by Matheo Castaño from Deportivo Pasto. It passes very close to the left post.

0′ The match begins in the lands of the Galeras volcano.

