The case has been sensationally reopened Erba massacre. The deputy general prosecutor of Milan Cuno Tarfusserthe prosecutor who obtained the approval for the request for the process review point your finger up a flawed investigation which did not evaluate alternative routes. One of these – we read in Il Messaggero – leads to dealing. The defense of Olindo and Rosa asked to hear a new witness: Abdi Kais, friend of Azouz Marzouk (Chestnut's husband). The Tunisian reported a feud with a rival group of Moroccans and reported that drug proceeds they were guarded in the apartment where the massacre then took place. Two other witnesses spoke of the sighting, near the condominium, of three men (two apparently non-EU citizens), never identified.



Never doubts feared by their defenders, by the deputy general prosecutor of Milan Cuno Tarfusser and by a large group of innocentists I am multiple. According to the prosecutor – continues Il Messaggero – the confession of the defendants Rosa and Olindo would have been inducedand furthermore the only eyewitness is unreliable and poorly documented blood stain which acted as “try queen“. Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi were found guilty of the Erba massacre in all three levels of trial”beyond reasonable doubt“. But the trial now has to be redone, after the 58 pages of the request which led the prosecutor's office to re-examine a case that seemed definitively closed.

