Chance hit in Hamburg-Hausbruch: Neighbors inform the police about a strange smell – When we broke the door, the police officers were amazed.

Hamburg – For several days, residents have noticed an unusual smell in their house on Cuxhavener Strasse in Hamburg-Hausbruch. On May 21, 2021, the residents decide to notify the Hamburg police due to the unclear smell. The police arrive in a patrol car to track down the smell. After it has been determined where the smell originated, the officers call the locksmith.

The smell comes from offices on the ground floor of the building. When the locksmith breaks the door, the police are amazed. By searching the office space and the adjacent basement of the building, they quickly find the cause of the strange smell. More than a thousand green plants are lined up close together.

Read more about the spectacular drug discovery here XXL grass plantation in the Hausbruch district of Hamburg.

Also interesting: car haters strikes in Hamburg-Altona! Accord tire engraver at work – but he spares bicycles!* *24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.