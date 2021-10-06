The man is the ex-husband of Raffaella Castagna and father of little Youssef, two of the four victims of the 2006 tragedy

After the daring and tragic event that saw him as a protagonist, the acquittal for Azouz Marzouk, ex-husband of Raffaella Castagna and father of little Youssef, two of the four victims of the 2006 Erba massacre, arrived. The man, accused of slander , was today acquitted by the seventh criminal judge of the Court of Milan “because the fact does not exist”.

The proceedings against him began following the request, submitted in 2019, to collect new evidence on the tragedy, in order to obtain a review of the trial. This ended with the life imprisonment of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, for the murders of his wife Raffaella Castagna, his son Youssef, his mother-in-law Paola Galli and the nearby Valeria Cherubini. However, the man had long been convinced of the innocence of the two former neighbors and believed that their confessions about the murders were false. For this he was accused of having slandered them by blaming them for the crime of self-malignancy for their confessions. “I am happy” declared the man, who considers the acquittal “a step in the struggle we have been making in recent years to obtain the truth”.

The prosecutor Giancarlo Serafini, owner of the investigation, had requested a sentence of 3 and a half years of imprisonment for the accused, believing that he would have done all this only “to draw attention to himself” and to propose himself “to TV broadcast with interviews exclusive and also to have economic considerations in exchange ». In their defense, Luca D’Auria and Solange Marchignoli, the man’s lawyers, asked the judge of the seventh criminal, Daniela Clemente, in addition to the acquittal of Marzouk, to transmit the documents of the trial to the Attorney General, given that “At the moment we do not know that the proceeding, which arose from the request for review of the trial, has been closed “. Solange Marchignoli then said she was «very satisfied with the acquittal of Azouz Marzouk, hers is a story that we have followed closely and to which we have worked so hard. I knew him well and he is a nice person ». Even for the lawyer, the acquittal is proof that the man “did well to have doubts about the guilt of Olindo and Rosa”.