The graphologystudy of handwriting, can reveal some aspects of personality, such as honesty. Legible writing, without shaky strokes or smudges, is associated with sincerity.

An honest person's handwriting doesn't have a magic formula or set of specific rules. However, there are some aspects that graphologywhich analyzes handwriting, associates with honesty:

How does an honest person write?

1. Readability: Legible writing, with well-formed letters and without shaky strokes, is related to clarity and transparency, characteristics of honesty.

2. Pressure: Even pressure in writing indicates control and emotional balance, aspects that are associated with sincerity.

3. Size: A normal-sized letter (between 2 and 3 mm) is associated with maturity and balance, qualities that often accompany honesty.

4. Tilt: A tilt to the right (between 10° and 30°) is related to sociability and openness towards others, characteristics that facilitate honest communication.

5. Signature: A clear and legible signature, without excessive embellishments, indicates self-confidence and authenticity, fundamental values ​​of honesty.

Graphology: How does an honest person write? Photo: SPECIAL

6. Clarity and precision: Honesty is reflected in clear, direct and precise language. The sentences are concise, avoiding unnecessary detours or ambiguities that could hide second intentions.

7. Coherence: The written speech of an honest person maintains a logical and consistent line. There are no contradictions or abrupt changes in topic that denote a lack of sincerity.

8. Simplicity: Honesty does not need artifice. Honest writing is characterized by its simplicity, without excessive embellishments or linguistic refinements.

9. Genuine emotion: Honest emotions are conveyed through writing. The reader can perceive the joy, sadness, anger or any other emotion that the author is feeling, without filters or manipulations.

What is graphology?

Graphology is a discipline that analyze handwriting to understand the personality and psychological traits of the writer. It is based on the idea that writing is a reflection of the unconscious, revealing aspects of personality that are not always evident to the naked eye.

Although it is not an exact science, but it can be a useful tool for the self-knowledge and understanding of others. A graphological analysis can help identify areas for personal improvement, strengthen communication and develop more authentic relationships.

What can be analyzed with graphology?

Personality traits: Graphology can identify traits such as introversion/extroversion, impulsivity/reflection, sociability/isolation, emotionality/rationality, among others.

Emotions and moods: Writing can reveal if the person is experiencing stress, anxiety, joy, sadness, etc.

What can be analyzed with graphology? Photo: PEXELS

Intelectual skills: Graphology can offer clues about intelligence, creativity, ability to concentrate and memory.

Professional skills: Handwriting analysis can help identify the areas in which a person has the greatest potential and those that need to be developed.

Compatibility between people: Graphology can be useful to analyze compatibility between couples, business partners or friends.