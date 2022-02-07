Friend “I bought this game, you can’t understand how much fun it is until you try it!”, On the other hand “Yes, but the graphics are bad: we are at the post-war level, I have a 4K HDR TV, I expect games to be viewed well today!”How many times have you happened to witness this dialogue (or why not, to participate in it) on social networks, at school, at the bar with friends or even in the gym? Countless times I bet. Even today it is not possible to put these two “houses” in agreement, ready to do battle, challenging each other for the Throne of Pixel.

Let’s analyze the facts: we started from OXO, and video games have evolved enormously since then, exactly seventy years have passed since 1952 and in this time frame, only in the last thirty the steps have been phenomenal: we have passed from two-dimensional graphics to 3D models until the appearance of polygons and finally we are reaching the photorealism with the aforementioned 4K.

In the course of this story, I have personally faced all the eras, going from the old glories like the consoles Atarithe Commodore 64the NES, Game Boy and all the “modern” consoles: I’ve always enjoyed myself, graphic or not. I do not deny that my personal satisfaction was greater when I defeated a boss in a three-dimensional arena than when I won in Super Mario Land II against the boss himself. I would say that the truth is always somewhere in between.

In the past the players were much less demanding in strict terms of graphics and aesthetic aspect, even the communication was different: the covers of the games, for example, were often real printed works of art (topic fairly talked about on the web) and very different from the graphics of the title which was then shown on the screen. According to what emerges from various studies, the fantasy of the era before the 2000s was very different: in short, a boy from the 80s made up for the shortcomings of graphics with his own minda peer of 2010 did not do it indeed, he expected the developer of the title to show him what not even he knew.

The reason why some consoles like the Nintendo ones have never evolved following the market – that is, churning out increasingly photorealistic titles – is partly due to the slice of users that involved in the past, in fact, the same boy from the 80s who today has between forty and fifty years but who continues to get excited with Zelda, combined with the slice of new users, that is children who never have enormous demands in an aesthetic sense: Pikachu for them is beautiful in both 3D and 2D.

The evolution at Nintendo has been and is undeniable, but always at its own pace and according to what is called the Nintendo Difference, that is the ability to produce and develop cutting-edge titles always regardless of the graphics. The general question is this: would I be enjoyed it more with Pokémon Legends: Arceus if I had had one graphics more like that of Zelda or even more realistic? Probably notas what really matters in a video game is one thing: the gameplayand the aforementioned game, although it is not free from some burrs, controller (or Joycon) in hand is really intriguing and fun.

If graphics were really everything, we wouldn’t have seen the T’s rewardedhe Game Awards titles like Dead Cells or Hades which certainly do not aim to amaze the public with their graphics, although they have an aesthetic sense on their side that few productions can boast. The truth has always been in the middle: the winner of the GOTY two years ago was Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice within FromSoftware that has always, since the first whimpers with Demon’s Soulsthere it has get used to an experience with average graphicswith some interesting exploits, but which has certainly never been the focus of the company as much as the gameplay.

Aesthetically the games of Hidetaka Miyazaki everyone agrees, even the most skeptical. Then what need was there to create the remake of Demon’s Souls, eg? Although the work far exceeded my expectationsand even the perfection that generates memory (there are studies that show that our brain makes us remember things in a more “beautiful” way than reality, even more so in video games when graphics “invent memory”) I admit that I didn’t enjoy it more: it was a feast for the eyesthe sublimation of an already beautiful work, but in fact not necessary for entertainment purposes.

Personally, I believe that a new title to date has two paths before it: that of shocking the public with a powerful and captivating aesthetic, combining solid and multi-faceted gameplay (and obviously this is the dream of every developer, but it requires time and a huge amount of money), or sacrifice photorealistic aesthetics, focus on a more than optimal gameplay and aim for an enjoyable experience from a visual point of view, but overwhelming from a videogame point of view.

In general, the graphic problem is a purely Western thing, as in Asia there are and live titles that to a careful eye are modest in graphics, but with dozens of millions of copies sold, see Person 5 or the new Monark out in this period. Even the aforementioned The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild thrives on cel-shading, and in general today it seems an anachronistic title, yet among the best-selling ever and considered artistically excellent.

There is not nothing wrong with that in leaning towards an aesthetic that borders on perfection to date, after all we live bombarded by media that “impose” this perfection on us, see the various digital streaming services that aim to deliver films in 4K HDR, cell phones with over 100 megapixel cameras for photos and videos to blow up theInstagram of the influencer on duty. What it would be good to remember is that what strikes us aesthetically does not always remain within us like a work that enriches us: a nice plate of pasta, well served, is completely useless if it has a bad tastethe concept is roughly this.