The vacation is over, now it’s time to brighten up the photos from the past few weeks. The seven best graphics apps retouch with flying colors.

Edit photos later: This is not only possible with a virtual brush on the PC. This illustration was generated entirely by AI using Firefly. Image: Adobe Firefly/Editing FAZ with the help of artificial intelligence

Dhe summer is over, on vacation it was either hot or totally rainy, but maybe somehow nice. Now it’s time to save the best moments of the past few weeks and perhaps brighten them up a bit for perfect retrospectives. We tried out well-known and brand new photo apps for the Mac, some of which are also available in the Windows world. Why the Mac? This is where the pace of development is fastest and you can go a long way with on-board resources.

First, take a look at the Mac OS Photos app, which manages, sorts and displays all the recordings stored in iCloud. If you open a photo for editing, Apple offers a range of functions that is impressive. The exposure and color balance can be changed or the tonal value curves can be adjusted. Brushes for retouching and red-eye are available; you can reduce image noise and then sharpen. All of this is a good start. If you don’t dare, click on the magic wand and it will be processed automatically. Ten filters are also available for quick adjustment at the touch of a button.