Choosing a graphics tablet can be a daunting task with so many options available. While it may seem obvious that investing in a low-end graphics tablet won’t bring you satisfaction, how do you find your way through all the tablets that have flooded the market today?

Follow the guide, and discover the different models of graphic tablets, and which ones are the most suitable for each user or for the latest updates on graphic tables visit here.

Choose the graphic tablet without a screen

The graphic tablet without a screen is, without doubt, the best-selling type of tablet to date for drawing on a computer. Connected to a laptop or desktop computer, the work surface of the graphics tablet responds to the stylus thanks to the pressure levels and transcribes the movements made directly into the drawing software. With their reasonable prices, these devices allow you to work with the most popular drawing programs, such as Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator, under Windows and Mac OS.

Nevertheless, depending on whether you choose an entry-level graphics tablet or a more powerful one, the options that make the use of a graphics tablet more intuitive and practical, such as wireless connection via Bluetooth, customizable shortcuts, or the level of connectivity offered, as well as compatibility with a maximum of dedicated software, will be more or less important. If buying a graphics tablet without a screen seems to be the ideal solution at first sight for beginners, you should nevertheless not forget that real hand-eye coordination training will be necessary to use it, as you will have to look at your computer monitor to see the result of your work displayed live.

Moreover, many graphics tablets without a screen only have connectivity via a USB port, and novices, who often use laptops with a reduced number of connections, may find themselves at a loss when it comes to plugging a new USB cable into their machine.

Opt for the graphic tablet with a screen

The graphic tablet with a screen is represented today as the “luxury” version of the graphic tablet. With its high-definition LCD or Super AMOLED screen, this large graphics tablet provides a more natural grip, with the computer screen directly under your hand as you draw, and de facto eliminating the need for hand-eye coordination. However, having a quality Full-HD touch screen comes at a cost, and buying a graphics tablet with a screen can quickly become a significant investment, not suitable for beginners or occasional designers. It is true that more and more tablets with screens are now more affordable, but this will inevitably be at the expense of the sensitivity levels of the drawing area to pen contact or the fluidity and precision of actions.

Moreover, it is more than advisable to invest in a graphics tablet with a large screen in order to maintain precision and comfort of use, which implies a connection to the mains for satisfactory autonomy. While this may be suitable for professionals working on a single desktop computer, mobile users looking for portable tools will not necessarily be convinced by this type of touch tablet. If your budget allows it, and you don’t want to use it on the road, the graphic tablet with a screen can still be a coherent choice for regular drawing, or for professional photo editing for example.

The choice of the hybrid paper graphic tablet

The last major type of graphics tablet, fairly new to the market, is the hybrid graphics tablet, which, like the Repaper by ISKN, allows it to be used either as a graphics tablet without a screen or as a drawing pad. Using this device is simple. In non-screen mode, it works like any other graphic tablet of this type, with a pressure-sensitive work area, allowing, provided you master hand-eye coordination, to draw, make retouching, or even use it as a controller for video editing software for example.

But its advantage lies in the “paper” mode, which allows you to place a sheet of paper directly on the drawing surface and draw with your favourite pencils. The feeling of the pressure level of the active surface, coupled with the magnetic ring placed around your favourite pen, allows you to reproduce the movements and the inclination of the pencil to perfection, directly on the graphics software.

The fans of drawing on paper, or those who are not comfortable with hand-eye coordination, will be able to make their sketches with the ease of traditional drawing, while having the digital version, without having to go through a scanner and tedious retouching to get a clean result, in high resolution. With their affordable price, these hybrid tablets are the best value for money for beginners as well as for advanced users who want to draw with the ergonomics and comfort of drawing on paper, while having access to digital editing tools thanks to the screenless mode or the adapted stylus.

With a more qualitative positioning, hybrid tablets are compatible with all the most popular software, have a low energy battery that does not require a constant connection to the mains, and have a storage space that allows you to work anywhere on paper and without a screen, and to rework your drawings later, once near a computer. In addition, compatibility with almost all operating systems, from Mac to Windows, Android and iOS, make it the right choice for a wide range of uses.

