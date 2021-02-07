After the successful “space navigation” phase ended, which took about seven months at an average speed of 121,000 kilometers per hour, and three major maneuvers to direct the path towards Mars’ orbit, the “Hope Probe” began the entry stage to Mars, which is the most difficult and most difficult stage of the space mission. Dangerous, before the “probe” successfully reaches its specific orbit around the Red Planet, and the probe faces four main scenarios at this stage, three of which are successful, and the fourth may mean the probe is lost or destroyed in space. The difficulty of this stage is that the connection is temporarily interrupted by the probe Which works all this time on its own, as its success depends entirely on the programming processes that were previously carried out by the work team when building and designing the “probe”, which is difficult to test in similar conditions on the planet. After the successful completion of this process, all scientific systems and devices on board the “probe” will be re-examined and tested, before moving to the scientific stage during which the probe’s first contact with the earth station will be made.

