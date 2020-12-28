Between 1962 and 1984, some 2,000 minors from La Réunion were separated from their families and sent to France, where they were promised a better life. Michel Debré, then deputy for Reunion, had launched a vast operation to deport Reunion children to sparsely populated departments in metropolitan France, such as Creuse. With the psychological damage that has only been measured since 2014, when the Reunionese deputy Ericka Bareigts declared in a motion that “The state has failed in its moral responsibility towards its wards”. Two years later, nothing has been implemented, apart from a return trip to search for its roots granted in February 2017.

Zoizo peppers, a graphic novel of great historical precision and a beautiful humanity, tells the story of children torn from their poor families, almost without explanation. We follow in particular Jean – Zean in Creole -, separated from his little sister Didi after having punctured a balloon… All his life, he will think he has been punished for this big mistake. The truth is quite different, more cruel. Her mother, who had been slowly losing ground since the death of an alcoholic husband, had been persuaded to abandon two of her older children to social services. Still separately, the two children will be sent to the Creuse, where they will meet, without knowing it, in the town of Guéret. Then follows the discovery of the orphanage, foster families where most of these children will serve as labor for farmers. The French administration will not forget to change their name, which will make a reunion almost impossible for most of them. But Zean is savvy, he’s a rebel. And nothing and no one will make it bend. As an adult, he enlisted in the army, then went in search of his sister. Throughout the story, we feel tenderness for these “kids” tossed about and mocked for their Creole.

Between fiction and documentary

Tehem does not fall into miserability. Humor being the politeness of despair, the author treats these children… like children: laughing, mocking, mischievous, runaways and in solidarity. The trajectory of Zean and his friends from Reunion Island is interspersed with extremely welcome documents which put the story into perspective. The challenge is to tell the story, without watering down or adding to the pity. Because we understand that if we do not talk too much about this unfortunate story, which recalls the fate of the American Indians or the aborigines, it is that in Reunion itself, certain families have no interest in seeing return the survivors of this “Time, long”, as they say over there … Zoizo peppers is a graphic story that “stings the tongue” like the pepper of rougail, but as long as it does not fall, life goes on. A major work.