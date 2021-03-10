March 1871. Communard Raoul Avoir, an engraver artist, was appointed head of the 14th arrondissement police station. He is directly confronted with a series of atrocious murders: victims, mostly female, are found murdered, in strange positions, reminiscent of rare Japanese prints. Raoul begins to carry out the investigation in parallel with his duties towards the Commune. His sense of observation and drawing helps him find leads.

We’re not talking about serial killers yet

Indeed, he uses sketches to image crime scenes and uses photographs to constitute evidence. Forensic science is still in its infancy. We are not yet talking about serial killers, but the discovery of the culprit is gradually becoming an obsession for this citizen in love with justice. So begins Red prints.

This work is a splendor of intelligence and graphic perfection. Written by Jean-Louis Robert and Carole Trébor, with drawings by the Italian Nicola Gobbi, it uses all the techniques of storytelling to pay homage to real characters, mixed with fictional heroes. The mayonnaise takes wonderfully.

A pivotal period in our national history

The story goes from the smallest (the difficulty of surviving on a daily basis) to the general (the geopolitical context). As a reminder, nearly 3,000 Communards died in combat; 15,000 to 20,000 Parisians were summarily shot, in houses, streets, squares, barracks. In despair, the last survivors set fire to the Tuileries and the Hôtel de Ville, and executed a hundred hostages. Almost 40,000 men and women will be imprisoned. Hundreds of Communards are sent to prison. For these reasons, we quickly become attached to these emblematic characters of a pivotal period in our national history. A graphic novel that should be included in college history programs.