It is a story of migration without crossing, without an odyssey in search of a welcoming land. The other country, the one where we stop, where we settle, has been found for several years. But the exile is still there, permeating the generations which follow one another. Ald supports his family, his wife, his daughter and his granddaughters by feeding them through his Chinese restaurant. Forty-five years of labor in hostile soil, where ordinary racism at the “customer’s head” is exercised softly but regularly. To get out of it, Ald has taken over an isolated house far from the city. But his refuge has become stifling, a closed vessel in which the patriarch exercises a toxic hold over his descendants. To go on strike for hunger, for hygiene, for speaking out is not enough to make the demanding and conservative grandfather bend. No, Isa will not cut her hair in a boyish style, no Edda will not be a doctor, decided the grandfather who does not want to be shadowed. To emancipate themselves, the four teenage sisters decide to run away, without suspecting that before them, their mother and their grandmother had also descended the steps of the family staircase in secret, bundle in hand …

In a story “Russian dolls”, Lucie Quéméner makes us discover in reverse the escapes of the other women of the household, all in search of freedom. Where how to escape is sometimes not only an act of rebellion, but also a cultural heritage… With subtlety, the author approaches tradition, its unconscious influence on the trajectory of a life. Control, violence, motherhood, renunciation lead to choices or non-decisions that will have repercussions beyond their own person. All in shades of gray and black, the pencil sketch gives the flashbacks, which are clearer, a falsely lighter tone, when the present is drawn with strong contrasts and more harshness. Independence is not easy to achieve, but can lead to reconciliation. This comic is like a balm, blowing hot and cold, and which ends up healing. Nice views, sought-after angles, largely inspired by the Swedish Johanna Hallgren and herFrances, Lucie Quéméner’s first book unfortunately suffered from confinement and its release remained relatively confidential. The first France Culture BD prize for students will have highlighted her a little this summer, but the season is not over, and the future of the young author well drawn. To be continued!