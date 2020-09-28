Don’t expect the comic book version of a superhero sporting tights, briefs and a fitted two-tone suit. The line of the brilliant Steven Appleby is more of a watercolor sketch and his universe is much less binary than that of Superman … Dragman needs to disguise himself as a woman to develop his superpowers. This superhero, also called Dolly Marie, has renounced his paranormal faculties out of love, but murky assassinations force him to react.

A world where superheroes must be licensed

On the banks of the Thames, the body of a trans woman was found. In London, a new Jack the Ripper is rife. But this time, the avatar of the serial killer does not tear off the organs but the souls of his victims. Nothing very magical. A recent scientific discovery made it possible to discover this ether, then to extract it. From now on, everyone can sell their soul to recover a few pennies and make up their overdraft. Money is no longer a taboo: politicians proudly display their sponsor on their jackets. Even citizens have to pay special insurance to be rescued in the air. And superheroes must be licensed. But it is difficult for Dragman to remain indifferent: he cannot let down his old community and quickly put on the nylon stockings …

A bittersweet graphic novel

This funny, elegant, intimate fable, with so British humor, which questions gender and difference, took several decades to emerge. By small touches, Steven Appleby gave birth to his obsession in his press cartoons (Punch, The Times). Under disguised undergarments, poetic escapades, appears a human who dresses as a fish in the privacy of his room, a chair who dreams of being a table… Dragman established himself in the British daily newspaper in 2002 The Guardian, flying to the rescue of fashion victims. Here he is today champion of a black and surrealist thriller in this bittersweet graphic novel.

A journey close to its creator: thirty years after discovering his disorder by wearing women’s clothes, Steven Appleby slowly began to assume his cross-dressing. Today, the designer is definitely no longer hiding. His dressing room has emptied of its masculine or androgynous clothes. Surrounded by his colleagues, friends, wife, children, he assumes his feminine appearance without denying the pangs shared with his double paper.