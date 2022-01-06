Oh oh oh! This last GameSoul Graphic Contest of the year has also come to an end! Between Christmas preparations, shopping for last-second gifts, many of our users have managed to carve out some time to create real works of art!

For those who missed the contest, we asked our community to come up with a drawing in which two or more iconic video game characters are exchanging or have just exchanged Christmas gifts.

This time more than ever it was really difficult to choose three overall winners and another 10 winners for the extra categories, because the designs were all of the highest quality. You can admire them all in the specific Facebook Album we created, present on ours Facebook group.

But the time has come to reveal to you the winners of the Graphic Coh-oh-ontest Christmas!

The Winners

The drawing by Andrea Ildesigner, and wins one Nintendo Switch Oled console.

A gift within a gift, Bananita who gives us a glass ball which, instead of having the classic view, portrays another exchange of gifts. Kratos, satisfied with his feat, hands the beautiful Princess Peach a wrapped and bow-tied Bowser. What better gift? A masterfully crafted design with some lovely themed background details.

The drawing by Giuseppe Papale, and wins one console Xbox Series S.

Christmas is not always a riot of joy, warmth, abundance. Joseph reminds us of this with this drawing that moved us. A big Daddy who in his little one tries to pass a happy Christmas, with the one available, to the Little Sister who is moved at the sight of his gift. A design with a high emotional impact that makes us think of those less fortunate than us.



Finally, the drawing of Alessia Allucci, and wins a Mini-fridge in the shape of the Xbox Series X.

A scene of a Christmas at home, which transmits warmth, affection, the simplicity typical of those Christmas with the family that many of us keep in our hearts. Alessia masterfully represented the Christmas atmosphere and the exchange of gifts that we wanted to perceive in this Graphic Contest.



EXTRA PRIZES OF THE GRAPHIC CONTEST

Also in this contest, we have decided to reward ten other designs that have particularly impressed us, which however did not manage to rank among the top three.

“Some prizes are awarded after a jury vote, while others are won by popular acclaim.

And it was the boys and girls of the GameSoul Facebook group who voted for the winner of our first prize Community which is Emanuele Roncioni! “

“Decorated trees, presents and snowy nights. The Spirit of Christmas is this and much more and among you there are those who have managed to represent it very well with their graphic tablet. I’m talking about Nicole Ceracini who wins the prize Spirit of Christmas. “

“Tradition has it that in the crib there are the ox, the donkey and the three wise men with their gifts. But with a little imagination and gaming spirit, things can take a decidedly different turn. Wins the Prize Alternative Nativity Scene Orietta Comunello. “

“We all know how difficult it is to find a nice gift for Christmas, often a real mission impossible. Every so often, however, there is a flash of genius, the perfect idea with which you surprise everyone and apparently this time it was Claire Redfield who had this idea. Wins the prize Perfect Gift Marcello Crispino. “

“In front of such beautiful designs it is always difficult for our jury to choose, but unfortunately each podium is made up of only 3 places. But we also want to reward those who came close to us, so they win the prize For a hair Biagio Biaz Panzani.“

“At Christmas we are all better off, so it is fair to say that at Christmas we make love and no war and we players have to do our part. So stop console war, let’s sit on the same sofa and play together, like Kratos and Master Chief do in the drawing by Marco Manca who wins the Console Love award. “

“A drawing can amaze you in many ways, some for the story they tell, others for the style and still others for the technique. And it was precisely the technique of Stefano Spagnuolo to allow him to win the Technical Award of our Christmas Contest. “

“Yes okay, at Christmas there is a party … but at Christmas there are also those who work and notoriously if you are a hunter of demons and monsters it is rare to have a vacation to enjoy. However, this does not mean that we should skip the tradition of exchanging gifts! Dante and Bayonetta know it well, but above all Rerin Kin who wins the prize One Gun for Two. “

“If the drawings of this contest have taught us anything, it is that Christmas can decline in many different ways: family, friends, laughter, mess and sometimes even serenity and candor. If you don’t believe me, ask Manuel Marzulli who with his design wins the Candore Award! “

"Get some vinyl glue and rounded-tip scissors. Done?

No, I haven’t gone crazy. It’s just that Giovanni Mucciaccia got on it very strong when we saw the work of Angela Pignatelli which, in fact, wins the prize Art Attack“

