Three Argentine plays started in their field have given the Albiceleste a pass to the World Cup final in Qatar. Julian Álvarez, Enzo Fernández and Leo Messi himself revealed the shortcomings of the Croatian defense.

The two teams remained cautious until half an hour into the game, no one was taking risks and they had to wait until minute 24 to see the first shot. In minute 31, Argentina takes the goal and with only three passes plant Julián Álvarez in front of Livakovic, taking advantage of a mistake by the Croatian defenders who fail to get in line to leave the striker offside. The Croatian goalkeeper overwhelms the rival and Messi converts the penalty with a kick to the goalkeeper’s left corner.

Less than five minutes later, again Argentina need just two passes to send Julián Álvarez into the opposition goal. The movement of his teammates, who cross the Croatian defense, and two won rebounds allow him to get in front of the goalkeeper and beat him with a soft touch.

The play for the third Argentinian goal also begins in their field, this time with a throw-in that Messi receives. The Argentine star manages to free himself from his marker and attracts the attention of the Croatian defence, who forgets about Julián Álvarez and leaves him alone on the edge of the small area: he shoots first and converts the third goal for the Albiceleste.

Croatia does not create danger

Argentina shot seven times on goal, but Croatia only twice. A single shot on goal against Brazil had been enough for the checkered team to score a goal; today, with two, she did not even create real danger, since she did not reach even an expected goal.



As can be seen on the transfer map below, Luka Modric failed to combine with the rest of his teammates as he did in the quarterfinals against Brazil: in that match you can see a central Modric who managed to team up with the attacking players. On that occasion he filtered 22 passes in the last third of the field; today, although he only played 81 minutes, he barely managed to do it five times.



Something similar is observed in the touch map. The zone of greatest influence of the Croatian team was the left wing, where Perisic, Kovacic and Sosa had greater control of the ball, but far from Modric’s zone of influence.



Authors Yolanda Clemente, Montse Hidalgo, Borja Andrino, Daniele Grasso, Jorge Marzo and José Iguacel.

