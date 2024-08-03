An international research team has discovered that the graphene electrodes can control and modulate the activity of the astrocytesthe most abundant cells in the human brain. This discovery, published in the journal Nature Nanotechnologyis the result of the work of the Institute for the Organic Synthesis and the Photoreactivity of the National Research Council (CNR), in collaboration with the Institute for the Study of Nanostructured Materials of the CNR and the University of Bologna.

New therapeutic possibilities thanks to graphene

The grapheneknown for its extraordinary properties and awarded the Nobel Prize in 2010has opened up new possibilities for communication with the brain. Astrocytes, which they carry out a fundamental support function for neurons, can now be modulated using this material. This could lead to new therapies for neurological diseases such as epilepsy and stroke.

Studies in recent decades have changed the neurocentric view of the brain, which attributed cognitive abilities only to neurons. However, astrocytes are crucial and Still little known. “Our approach aimed at communicating with astrocytes constitutes a paradigm shift”, says Valentina Benfenati of Isof-Cnr, who has coordinated the study with Vincenzo Palermo and Emanuele Treossi.

A new way to communicate with the brain

Astrocytes they communicate between them and with neurons through a code based on calcium ions. The researchers demonstrated that, depending on the type of electrodes used, astrocytes respond in different ways. “Combining the different properties of the graphene we could create a new, simple and effective approach for stimulate and selectively interrogate astrocytes,” explains Vincenzo Palermo of Isof-Cnr. This is possible thanks to the unique and controllable properties of the oxide graphenewhich activate different football “codes”.

This discovery could revolutionize the way we we understand and we treat the illnesses neurological. What do you think could be the next step in research into the medical potential of graphene?