The pandemic has definitely run amok after the end of Christmas. The epidemiological situation, now, is becoming extremely serious. Never before had Spain broken its ceiling in infections and in accumulated incidence simultaneously. Until this Friday. The country, in what is probably the blackest day since the outbreak of the coronavirus back in February, this Friday registered 40,197 new infections in just 24 hours and saw how the national cumulative incidence (AI) in a single day passed 522 cases each 100,000 inhabitants up to 575.

Keep in mind that it is not possible to compare data from the first part of the pandemic with current data, since among other things the detection capacity was much lower. Both the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities insist that there are many more cases because many more are detected thanks to diagnostic tests. The accumulated data of the PCR test in Spain was 70 in summer and now exceeds 450 per 1,000 inhabitants, taking into account that antigen tests have also been added.

If diagnosed cases increase, that implies that cumulative incidence increases. This indicator calculates the number of infections detected per 100,000 inhabitants and that is expressed every 7 or 14 days.

As for the situation by communities, it is uneven, but in most cases the map paints darker colors than in recent weeks.

The daily data of the coronavirus in Spain



Currently, according to current coronavirus surveillance strategy, which entered into force on May 11 and has been amended a posteriori, cases diagnosed by an active infection test are taken into account (a PCR or a rapid antigen test).

This graph shows the new cases reported by Health, that is, the subtraction of registered infections compared to the previous day.

Since the beginning of July, the Ministry of Health does not report the data of the pandemic at the weekend, which is why on Monday there is a significant increase that adds the days not reported. There are also delays in notifications of cases by the autonomous communities. To correct these variations, the graph shows an average of the last seven days.

Hospitalizations



Regarding the accumulated incidence data, one of the greatest dangers is the implication it has on the health system. The collapse is a possible scenario, the worst, but possible. That is why you must not lose sight of it.

Deaths



When a person is exposed to the virus and becomes infected, they may or may not develop symptoms. Depending on the severity, she must be hospitalized and in the worst case, she may die. Since the beginning of the epidemic those over 80 are the most affected age group. The following graph shows this variable with the data collected by the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (Renave) until May 10 and from May 11, when the new diagnosis, surveillance and control strategy came into force.

Some experts suggest multiplying the number of infected persons for March or April up to ten, due to the lower detection capacity that existed in those months, and this would imply that the fatality rate decreases. The gross data of deaths does not vary, showing an evolution with several waves marked above the average of recent years.

Data accumulated by communities



Pandemic timeline



The first cases were diagnosed in La Gomera, at the end of January, and in the Balearic Islands, at the beginning of February. With both patients already recovered, the virus manifested again in the country as of February 25. Later it would be known that the first victim of this epidemic died on the 13th of that same month.

The figures provided by Health every day come from the Autonomous Communities and are provisional in that the notification of cases may be delayed. Hence, there were great variations between these daily data and historical accounting made available by the Carlos III Health Institute and that arrived, for example, in Madrid to the 11,000 more cases per day of those initially notified.

In a new scenario, that first history stopped being updated and after a few days without information, the Carlos III Health Institute periodically publishes a new review of the data (also provisional), but in this case only of the infected.

On the other hand, in the daily ministerial note Health began to provide a link with updated data on deaths, rearranging these by the date of death and not notification.

The comparison with other countries



The coronavirus has generated different curves in the countries it has reached. One of the most effective methods to analyze the behavior of the covid, according to the experts, is through the comparison of daily deaths. So, Although each country has a different way of counting them, it is more accurate than that of confirmed cases., which does not reflect the real number of infections (because its detection is not accurate). This graph shows the average of the last seven days of reported daily deaths (this average helps to visualize the trend because some cases are reported late).

The death rate per million inhabitants, with the reservation that each country may keep different accounts, it makes the data comparable regardless of the country’s population. Spain remains near the top of this world list.

It has been a year since China, the origin of the coronavirus, stopped being at the forefront of accumulated infections and now the United States, India and Brazil are the countries that agglutinate the most cases. It is interesting in this sense the data of the infections per 100,000 inhabitants, which, beyond the different accounting records in each country, serves to compare the situation between the different territories.