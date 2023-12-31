Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

The origins of many New Year's Eve traditions date back a long time. But to this day, grapes and lingerie still play a role at the turn of the year.

Munich – When the New Year's Eve party comes around in some European countries, some people take action not just fireworks and champagne bottles, but also to an unusual ritual: wearing red underwear. This custom is particularly widespread in Italy, Spain and France. Because the tradition saysthat wearing red underwear is said to bring luck and success in the new year – especially in love.

Red underwear on New Year's Eve – the custom probably dates back to Roman imperial times

The origins of the custom are not clear, but some theories point to the Roman Empire. During this era, red underwear was considered a symbol of good luck under Emperor Augustus. Interestingly, also shares China the association of red with luck and prosperity. It is believed that this tradition may have originated in the Far East and was brought to Italy by Marco Polo in the 13th century.

But no matter where the custom comes from, the following should be noted: The red underwear should not be bought yourself, but should be received as a gift. In addition, it has to be worn for the first time on New Year's Eve and then thrown away on New Year's Eve – this is something people are happy to accept for happiness in love.

New Year's Eve trend from Spain: Why you should eat twelve grapes

Another bizarre tradition comes from Spain and has now caused a stir on TikTok: eating twelve grapes at midnight. The grapes symbolize the twelve months of the coming year. Each midnight chime marks a month. This brings you to a total of 36 seconds within which you have to eat the grapes and formulate a wish for the corresponding month.

In 1882, the bourgeoisie was said to have drunk champagne and eaten grapes during their New Year's Eve dinner, reports “National Geographic“. In response, a group of Madrid citizens decided to caricature this tradition. They gathered at Puerta del Sol to eat grapes to the sound of the chimes.

The aim of this action was to emphasize class differences in the run-up to Christmas and to mock the customs of the aristocrats. To this day, the tradition is viewed as a kind of symbol of abundance and prosperity.

Don't do laundry between years: an old superstition with mystical origins

After the Christmas holidays, laundry often piles up, but especially between Christmas and New Year's Eve According to an old superstition, you should avoid washing. The custom of not doing laundry comes from the so-called Rauhnächte – the twelve nights between December 25th and January 6th.

Superstition has it that hanging out freshly washed laundry on these nights can bring bad luck, even the death of a family member. The origin lies in the mystical meaning of the rough nights, in which the boundaries between this world and the hereafter are said to become blurred. (ls)