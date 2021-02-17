Grab that smudge-filled recipe notebook and write down this recipe because you’ll want to come back to it again and again, or if you’ve lost the romance, bookmark it in your browser. This galette – “cake” in French – admits a great variety of fruits: citrus, peaches, plums and other stone fruits, apples, pears, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and a very long etcetera. It can be made mono-fruit or Tutti Frutti. Fly high

The galette of fruits reminds the galette des rois. It consists of a dough with a high content of butter that, obviously, makes it incredibly palatable. It is very simple to make, hence it is not a classic puff pastry as in the traditional recipe of galette des rois. If you are still lazy to start kneading, you can buy a good quality puff pastry. On top of the dough there is a kind of frangipane, a typical mixture of traditional French pastries consisting of ground almonds, eggs, sugar and butter.

In this case we omit the butter because we already have enough with the dough. And finally, the fruit in question. Here we have used pink grapefruit, but if this fruit makes you wrinkle your face due to its bitterness, you have two options: the first, accept the bitterness, because if you gave beer more than one chance, why not grapefruit; the second, combining it with other sweeter citrus fruits such as orange or tangerine.

Difficulty

For lazy people in the pastry shop.

Ingredients

For the mass

250 g flour

200g cold butter

70 g brown sugar

2 tablespoons of very cold water

½ teaspoon of salt

For the frangipan

85 g of ground almonds

1 egg

80 g icing sugar

For the fruit layer

4 grapefruits

30 g of brown sugar

1 beaten egg

Preparation

Put the flour, the cold butter cut into cubes, the brown sugar and the salt in a bowl. Integrate the ingredients with a scraper or fork until a kind of sand remains. Preferably do not use your hands because you do not have to heat the dough so that the butter does not melt. Add the water and unite all the ingredients without kneading until you get a bun. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 2 hours. It can also be made overnight and even frozen. Heat the oven to 180ºC. In a bowl mix the ground almonds, the egg and the sugar. Besides, peel the grapefruits, trying not to leave white parts. Cut slices 1 cm thick. Remove the dough from the fridge and roll out until a circle of approximately 24 cm is obtained. Place on a baking sheet lined with greaseproof paper. Pour the frangipane on top, leaving a 4 or 5 cm border. Place the grapefruit slices. Fold the edges inward. Brush the edges of the dough with the egg or beaten white. Sprinkle with the brown sugar and bake for 35 minutes until the dough is golden brown. Let cool and serve.

